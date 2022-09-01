Energy Sector Update for 09/01/2022: D,PUMP,STEP.TO,IMO,IMO.TO,XOM,WCP.TO,VAL,E,SHEL

Energy stocks continued to lose ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 2.0% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) off 2.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was retreating 3.9% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.94 lower at $86.61 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $2.72 to $91.92 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.14 to $9.26 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Dominion Energy (D) rose 1.3% on Thursday, overcoming an early decline, after the electric and natural gas utility said it has closed on the $690 million sale of its Hope Gas subsidiary in West Virginia to Hearthstone Holdings, a Ullico portfolio company.

Among decliners, Imperial Oil (IMO) was falling 2.6%. The Canadian energy producer late Wednesday said it has completed the CA$1.9 billion ($1.44 billion) sale of its XTO Energy Canada joint venture with Exxon Mobil (XOM) to Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO). Imperial was expecting around C$940 million of the gross proceeds from the transaction, it said. Exxon Mobil shares also were 2.3% lower this afternoon.

Valaris (VAL) was declining 3.2% in afternoon trade. The offshore drilling contractor Thursday announced several new projects and contract extensions worth a combined $149 million, including a three-well project for an Eni (E) subsidiary in the Gulf of Mexico valued at more than $75.2 million. It also received a $60 million, four-well contract extension in the North Sea from Shell (SHEL) and a $7.2 million contract for a single well near Australia for an unnamed client.

ProPetro Holding (PUMP) dropped 6.8% after the hydraulic fracturing company announced the sale of its coiled tubing assets to Canadian rival STEP Energy Services (STEP.TO) for CA$17.2 million ($13.1 million).

