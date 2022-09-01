Energy
D

Energy Sector Update for 09/01/2022: D,PUMP,STEP.TO,IMO,IMO.TO,XOM,WCP.TO,VAL,E,SHEL

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks continued to lose ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 2.0% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) off 2.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was retreating 3.9% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.94 lower at $86.61 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $2.72 to $91.92 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.14 to $9.26 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Dominion Energy (D) rose 1.3% on Thursday, overcoming an early decline, after the electric and natural gas utility said it has closed on the $690 million sale of its Hope Gas subsidiary in West Virginia to Hearthstone Holdings, a Ullico portfolio company.

Among decliners, Imperial Oil (IMO) was falling 2.6%. The Canadian energy producer late Wednesday said it has completed the CA$1.9 billion ($1.44 billion) sale of its XTO Energy Canada joint venture with Exxon Mobil (XOM) to Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO). Imperial was expecting around C$940 million of the gross proceeds from the transaction, it said. Exxon Mobil shares also were 2.3% lower this afternoon.

Valaris (VAL) was declining 3.2% in afternoon trade. The offshore drilling contractor Thursday announced several new projects and contract extensions worth a combined $149 million, including a three-well project for an Eni (E) subsidiary in the Gulf of Mexico valued at more than $75.2 million. It also received a $60 million, four-well contract extension in the North Sea from Shell (SHEL) and a $7.2 million contract for a single well near Australia for an unnamed client.

ProPetro Holding (PUMP) dropped 6.8% after the hydraulic fracturing company announced the sale of its coiled tubing assets to Canadian rival STEP Energy Services (STEP.TO) for CA$17.2 million ($13.1 million).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DPUMPIMO

Latest Energy Videos

Meeting the EV Infrastructure and Charging Needs of the General Public and Commercial Users

Aug 26, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular