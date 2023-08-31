News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 08/31/2023: PTEN, KEN, XLE, USO, UNG

August 31, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently up 0.7%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.3% at $82.65 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude gained 0.8% to $86.70 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.1% lower at $2.77 per 1 million BTU.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) was climbing past 3% after the company and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) said they received shareholder approval to conclude their previously announced merger, during separate special meetings.

Kenon Holdings (KEN) reported a Q2 loss Thursday of $0.56 per share, swinging from earnings of $4.92 a year earlier. Kenon Holdings was over 1% higher pre-bell.

