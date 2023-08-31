Energy Sector Update for 08/31/2023: NXE, PTEN, NEX, PBR

Energy stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rising by 0.06%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.2% to $82.59 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.9% to $86.65 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 32 billion cubic feet in the week ended Aug. 25, more than the 29 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 18 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were shedding 0.1% to $2.79 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NexGen Energy (NXE) said Thursday it signed binding term sheets with Queen's Road Capital Investment and Washington H Soul Pattinson for the private placement of $110 million of unsecured convertible debentures. NexGen Energy shares were down 1%.

Petrobras (PBR) said late Wednesday it's working with China National Offshore Oil Corp., known as CNOOC, and with Sinopec, China Energy International Group, and Citic Construction on several energy projects under non-binding agreements. Petrobras shares were down 2.5%.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) said they received shareholder approval to conclude their previously announced merger, during separate special meetings. Patterson-UTI Energy shares were up 0.6% and NexTier Oilfield Solutions was up 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.