Energy Sector Update for 08/31/2023: HTOO, HE, NXE, PBR

Energy stocks were mostly lower late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) little changed.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% drop, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.1% to $83.35 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.2% to $86.86 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 32 billion cubic feet in the week ended Aug. 25, more than the 29 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 18 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were shedding 0.8% to $2.78 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) shares slumped 25% after HC Wainwright cut its price target on the company to $3.50 from $12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) is facing an investigation by a House committee over its alleged role in the Lahaina wildfire, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Hawaiian Electric shares were up 2.7%.

NexGen Energy (NXE) said Thursday it signed binding term sheets with Queen's Road Capital Investment and Washington H Soul Pattinson for the private placement of $110 million of unsecured convertible debentures. NexGen Energy shares were little changed.

Petrobras (PBR) said late Wednesday it's working with China National Offshore Oil Corp., Sinopec, China Energy International Group and Citic Construction on several energy projects under non-binding agreements. Petrobras shares fell 3.8%.

