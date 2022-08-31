Energy Sector Update for 08/31/2022: TTE, HUSA, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping past 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were nearly 2% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 1.4% at $90.29 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.1% to $96.76 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.2% lower at $8.933 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said the Flemish government has commissioned the company to install and operate up to 4,400 charging points for electric vehicles in West Flanders and Flemish Brabant regions. TotalEnergies was down more than 3% recently.

Houston American Energy (HUSA) was 0.7% lower after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $5 million of its securities from time to time.

