Energy Sector Update for 08/31/2022: KEN,EMR,DINO

Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down fractionally.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.55 to $90.09 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $2.72 to $96.59 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.18 higher at $9.22 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Kenon Holdings (KEN) was slipping about 1% in choppy trade after the Singapore-based utility company reported Q2 net income of of $4.92 per share, up from $3.20 a year ago, while revenue grew more than 15% year-over-year to $121 million.

Emerson Electric (EMR) fell 1.3%, reversing a small gain, after Wednesday announcing an unspecified strategic investment in Spearix Technologies to support the startup company's industrial internet-of-things capabilities.

HF Sinclair (DINO) was rising 0.5% after a Tudor Pickering upgrade to buy from hold, citing improving capital return for the energy producer, coupled with a $9 increase in its price target for the stock to $64.

