Energy Sector Update for 08/31/2022: CHPT,KEN,EMR,DINO

Energy stocks retreated this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.6%, reversing a small midday gain. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was slipping 0.9% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $2.09 lower at $89.55 per barrel while Brent crude was sliding $2.82 to $96.49 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.09 to $9.13 per 1 million BTU, reversing a modest midday decline.

In company news, Chargepoint Holdings (CHPT) surged 14% after reporting a 93% annual increase in fiscal Q2 revenue for the electric car recharging network to $108.3 million.

Emerson Electric (EMR) fell 1.5% after Wednesday announcing an unspecified strategic investment in Spearix Technologies to support the startup company's industrial internet-of-things capabilities.

HF Sinclair (DINO) turned 1.4% lower, reversing a more than 1% midday advance, after a Tudor Pickering upgrade to buy from hold, citing improving capital return for the energy producer. Tudor Pickering also raised its price target for HF Sinclair shares by $9 to $64.

Kenon Holdings (KEN) was slipping 0.6% in choppy trade after the Singapore-based utility company reported Q2 net income of of $4.92 per share, up from $3.20 during the same quarter last year, while revenue grew more than 15% year-over-year to $121 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.