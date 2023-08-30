Energy Sector Update for 08/30/2023: RIG, NEE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.5% at $81.57 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude gained 0.4% to $85.82 per barrel, and natural gas futures rose 0.5% to $2.68 per 1 million BTU.

Transocean (RIG) was advancing by more than 2% after saying it has been awarded a $222 million ultra-deepwater drillship contract from India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

NextEra Energy (NEE) announced the settlement rate for stock purchase contracts that are components of corporate units issued in September 2020. NextEra Energy was slightly lower in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.