Energy Sector Update for 08/30/2023: PLUG, DTM, RIG

Energy stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.1% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.2%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 10 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 25 following a decrease of 5.5 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.3% to $81.37 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.02% to $85.51 a barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 3.3% to $2.75 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Plug Power (PLUG) shares fell 1.5% after it said Wednesday it agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle a civil administrative proceeding with the US Securities and Exchange Commission over the company's reporting and accounting lapses.

DT Midstream (DTM) said Wednesday it has completed the phase 1 expansion of its LEAP pipeline, which provides interconnectivity between Haynesville, Louisiana production and Gulf Coast markets. The shares rose 1.1%.

Transocean (RIG) was advancing 3.2% after saying it has been awarded a $222 million ultra-deepwater drillship contract from India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.