Energy Sector Update for 08/30/2023: FLNC, PLUG, DTM, RIG

Energy stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each adding 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.6%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 10 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 25 following a decrease of 5.5 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.5% to $81.60 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.4% to $85.84 a barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 4.7% to $2.79 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Fluence Energy (FLNC) shares were rising 0.9% after Barclays started coverage of the company at overweight with a $31 price target.

Plug Power (PLUG) shares fell 3.4% after the company agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle a civil administrative proceeding with the US Securities and Exchange Commission over reporting and accounting lapses.

DT Midstream (DTM) said it completed the phase 1 expansion of its LEAP pipeline, which provides interconnectivity between Haynesville, Louisiana, production and Gulf Coast markets. The shares rose 0.6%.

Transocean (RIG) was advancing 3.3% after the company won a $222 million ultra-deepwater drillship contract from India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp.

