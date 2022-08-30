Energy Sector Update for 08/30/2022: RMO,NKLA,GTE,GTE.TO,HLX,MUR

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 3.9% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) dropping 3.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 4.6% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $5.66 to $91.35 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $6.69 to $98.40 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.23 lower at $9.10 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Romeo Power (RMO) slid 9.3% after electric vehicles manufacturer Nikola (NKLA) Tuesday began an exchange offer to acquire all of the lithium-ion battery company's outstanding shares, swapping 0.1186 of a Nikola share for each Romeo share and valuing the target company at about $0.71 per share based on Nikola's closing price Monday night. Nikola shares also were nearly 11% lower this afternoon.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) was dropping 4.4%. The Canadian oil and natural gas producer late Monday said its proposed normal-course issuer bid to repurchase up to 10% of its outstanding float was approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock buyback program for up to 36.03 million of the company's shares begins Thursday and continues for 12 months.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) fell 4.2% after the offshore oilfield-services company overnight disclosed plans to acquire the 62.5% majority stake in the Thunder Hawk deepwater joint venture in the Gulf of Mexico from a Murphy Oil (MUR) subsidiary in exchange for a nominal cash payment by Helix, which also will assume Murphy's abandonment obligations for the three-well joint venture. Shares of Murphy were down 5.1%.

