Energy Sector Update for 08/30/2022: METC,RMO,NKLA,GTE,GTE.TO,HLX,MUR

Energy stocks were finishing near their intra-day lows this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 3.8% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) dropping 3.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 4.8% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $5.37 lower at $91.64 per barrel, earlier dropping as low as $90.54, while North Sea Brent crude recently was sliding $5.78 to $99.31 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.29 to $9.04 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Ramaco Resources (METC) dropped 5.1% after the miner said it was seeking US Securities and Exchange Commission approval for the proposed distribution of its new class B common stock, which would pay a dividend based on the financial performance of Ramaco's coal, rare earths and carbon products businesses. The deal also will need to be approved by shareholders, who would likely receive 0.2 of a class B share for each of their Ramaco common shares before the end of 2022, the company said.

Romeo Power (RMO) slid 7.5% after electric vehicles manufacturer Nikola (NKLA) Tuesday began an exchange offer to acquire all of the lithium-ion battery company's outstanding shares, swapping 0.1186 of a Nikola share for each Romeo share and valuing the target company at about $0.71 per share based on Nikola's closing price Monday night. Nikola shares also were 9.1% lower this afternoon.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) fell 4.7% after the offshore oilfield-services company overnight disclosed plans to acquire the 62.5% majority stake in the Thunder Hawk deepwater joint venture in the Gulf of Mexico from a Murphy Oil (MUR) subsidiary in exchange for Helix assuming Murphy's abandonment obligations for the three-well joint venture and a "nominal" cash payment. Murphy shares were down 4.4 in late trade.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) was dropping 3.3%. The Canadian oil and natural gas producer late Monday said its proposed normal-course issuer bid to repurchase up to 10% of its outstanding float was approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock buyback program for up to 36.03 million of the company's shares begins Thursday and continues for 12 months.

