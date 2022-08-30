Energy Sector Update for 08/30/2022: EQNR, SLB, HLX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently slipping nearly 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were nearly 3% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 2.89% at $94.21 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 2.90% to $99.94 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.90% lower at $8.972 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Equinor (EQNR) and Wintershall Dea have partnered to develop an extensive carbon capture and storage value chain that will connect continental European carbon dioxide emitters to offshore storage sites on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, according to a joint statement from the companies. Equinor was down nearly 3% recently.

Schlumberger (SLB) said it has agreed to form a joint venture with Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 that aims to drive innovation and efficiency in subsea production. Schlumberger was recently slipping past 1%.

Helix Energy (HLX) said its subsidiary Deepwater Abandonment Alternatives acquired an almost-63% stake in MP Gulf of Mexico's Thunder Hawk Field for an undisclosed sum. Helix Energy was nearly 2% lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.