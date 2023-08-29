Energy Sector Update for 08/29/2023: ONTO, VSAT, CSCO, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.2% lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was slipping by 1.7%.

Onto Innovation (ONTO) was over 1% higher after saying it finalized more than $100 million in orders for its Dragonfly G3 inspection system, with deliveries scheduled through Q1 and new orders now extending into H2 of 2024.

ViaSat (VSAT) was advancing 0.3% after saying its inflight broadband offering has been picked by Korean Air for its upcoming fleet of Airbus A321neo planes.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) was losing 0.04% after saying it is teaming up with Nutanix to streamline hybrid multicloud technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.