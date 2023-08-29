News & Insights

Energy
Energy Sector Update for 08/29/2023: NXE, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

August 29, 2023

Energy stocks were leaning higher premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 0.1% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.2% higher while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.0%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.3% at $80.30 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 0.3% to $84.12 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 0.6% lower at $2.648 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

NexGen Energy (NXE) was advancing 0.6% after it appointed Ben Salter as chief financial officer, effective Sept. 1.

Chevron's (CVX) unionized workers at its Wheatstone offshore platform in Australia have voted to authorize unions to call for a strike, the Offshore Alliance said in a Facebook post. Chevron's shares were 0.2% higher in recent premarket activity.

Energy
