Energy Sector Update for 08/29/2023: ENLT, BORR, ETR, BNRG

Energy stocks were higher late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2%

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was edging up 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.4% to $81.25 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.3% to $85.54 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.9% lower at $2.56 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) said its Sde Nitzan project in Israel started commercial operation on Aug. 2, becoming the company's first storage project to reach commercial operation. Its shares rose 1%.

Borr Drilling (BORR) said it received a letter of award for the continuation of its Natt and Prospector 5 jack-up rigs' work contracts in West Africa with an estimated value of $211 million. Its shares were adding 1.3%.

Entergy (ETR) said the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejected a request for the company's System Energy Resources unit to make additional refunds to customers, confirming the subsidiary does not owe customers additional refunds. Entergy shares rose 2.9%.

Brenmiller Energy (BNRG) said Israel's Finance Ministry approved a budget of up to 14 million shekel ($3.7 million) for Wolfson Hospital to procure its bGen Zero thermal energy storage system. Brenmiller shares fell 5.2%.

