News & Insights

Energy
BORR

Energy Sector Update for 08/29/2023: BORR, ETR, BNRG

August 29, 2023 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were rising Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2%

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.5% to $80.50 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.4% to $84.77 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.2% lower at $2.55 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Borr Drilling (BORR) said Tuesday it received a letter of award for the continuation of its Natt and Prospector 5 jack-up rigs' work contracts in West Africa with an estimated value of $211 million. Its shares were adding 2.1%.

Entergy (ETR) said the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejected a request for the company's System Energy Resources unit to make additional refunds to customers, confirming the subsidiary does not owe customers additional refunds. Entergy shares rose 3.3%.

Brenmiller Energy (BNRG) said Israel's Finance Ministry approved a budget of up to 14 million shekel ($3.7 million) for Wolfson Hospital to procure its bGen Zero thermal energy storage system. Brenmiller shares were up 2.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BORR
ETR
BNRG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.