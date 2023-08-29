Energy Sector Update for 08/29/2023: BORR, ETR, BNRG

Energy stocks were rising Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2%

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.5% to $80.50 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.4% to $84.77 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.2% lower at $2.55 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Borr Drilling (BORR) said Tuesday it received a letter of award for the continuation of its Natt and Prospector 5 jack-up rigs' work contracts in West Africa with an estimated value of $211 million. Its shares were adding 2.1%.

Entergy (ETR) said the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejected a request for the company's System Energy Resources unit to make additional refunds to customers, confirming the subsidiary does not owe customers additional refunds. Entergy shares rose 3.3%.

Brenmiller Energy (BNRG) said Israel's Finance Ministry approved a budget of up to 14 million shekel ($3.7 million) for Wolfson Hospital to procure its bGen Zero thermal energy storage system. Brenmiller shares were up 2.8%.

