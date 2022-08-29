Energy Sector Update for 08/29/2022: XOM, TTE, PBR, BAK, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was down 0.08% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.86% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.13% at $94.11 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.10% to $102.10 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.89% lower at $9.12 per 1 million BTU.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has agreed to sell its shale gas assets in Arkansas to Flywheel Energy, Reuters reported, quoting a spokesperson for the oil giant. Exxon Mobil shares were slightly higher recently.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was marginally advancing after saying its Northern Lights project in Norway secured its first carbon dioxide storage deal from Yara International.

Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), also known as Petrobras, reaffirmed that its stake in Braskem (BAK) is included in the portfolio of assets up for sale by the company. Petrobras was recently up more than 1%.

