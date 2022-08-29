Energy Sector Update for 08/29/2022: TELL,CPLP,MMP

Energy stocks were outperforming this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.7% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $3.27 to $96.33 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $3.18 to $104.17 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.07 higher at $9.37 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Tellurian (TELL) slumped nearly 13% after the natural gas producer Monday announced plans for an upcoming offering of 11.25% senior secured notes due 2027 as well as warrants to buy its common stock. The company did not indicate how much it expects to raise but said any net proceeds from a securities sale would be used to fund construction of its Driftwood liquefied natural gas project in Louisiana.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) rose 0.2%, rebounding from an early 1.2% slide, after Monday announcing a $125 million expansion of its pipeline network connecting Gulf Coast refineries near Houston to customers in western Texas. The project includes construction of a new 16-inch pipeline between Odessa and Crane, Texas, and is expected to expand capacity by over 40% to around 100,000 barrels per day once complete in early 2024.

Capital Product Partners LP (CPLP) was 3.1% higher after the shipping company Monday announced contract extensions for its Aristarchos and Asklipios liquified natural gas carriers, locking in the two vessels by more than six additional years through June 2031 and September 2031, respectively. The day rates for both ships also will rise beginning Sept. 1, it said.

