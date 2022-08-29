Energy Sector Update for 08/29/2022: AZRE,TELL,CPLP,MMP

Energy stocks continued to outperform other sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.9% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $3.95 higher at $97.01 per barrel while Brent crude was advancing $3.86 to $104.85 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.06 to $9.35 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Azure Power Global (AZRE) was sinking 44% late in Monday trading, earlier dropping over 46% to a record low of $5.62 a share, after saying CEO Harsh Shah resigned Monday after less than two months at the Indian renewable energy producer. The company, which named chief strategy officer Rupesh Agarwal to be interim chief executive, also said it received a whistleblower complaint in May and acknowledged "deviations from safety and quality norms" at one of its facilities as well as certain employees manipulating unspecified project data and information.

Tellurian (TELL) slumped nearly 14% after the natural gas producer Monday announced plans for an upcoming offering of 11.25% senior secured notes due 2027 as well as warrants to buy its common stock. The company did not indicate how much it expects to raise but said any net proceeds from a securities sale would be used to fund construction of its Driftwood liquefied natural gas project in Louisiana.

To the upside, Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) rose 0.4%, rebounding from an early 1.2% slide, after Monday announcing a $125 million expansion of its pipeline network connecting Gulf Coast refineries near Houston to customers in western Texas. The project includes construction of a new 16-inch pipeline between Odessa and Crane, Texas, and is expected to expand capacity by over 40% to around 100,000 barrels per day once complete in early 2024.

Capital Product Partners LP (CPLP) was 3.9% higher after the shipping company Monday announced contract extensions for its Aristarchos and Asklipios liquified natural gas carriers, locking in the two vessels by more than six additional years through June 2031 and September 2031, respectively. The day rates for both ships also will rise beginning Sept. 1, it said.

