News & Insights

Energy
HE

Energy Sector Update for 08/28/2023: HE, XPRO, DUK, F, GM

August 28, 2023 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.6% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was easing 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.2% to $79.98 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 0.1% to $84.36 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.1% higher at $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Hawaiian Electric Industries' (HE) Hawaiian Electric unit said Monday the lawsuit filed by the County of Maui in Hawaii over the recent deadly fires there was "factually and legally irresponsible." Hawaiian Electric Industries shares jumped 40%.

Expro Group (XPRO) shares rose 2.7% after the company said Monday it has agreed to acquire offshore services provider PRT Offshore for $106 million, including $62 million in cash and $44 million in newly issued Expro shares.

Duke Energy (DUK) said Monday it is collaborating with General Motors (GM), Ford Motor (F), and BMW of North America to launch a subscription-based residential electric vehicle charging program in North Carolina, beginning Nov. 1. Duke Energy shares were down 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HE
XPRO
DUK
F
GM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.