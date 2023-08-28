Energy Sector Update for 08/28/2023: HE, XPRO, DUK, F, GM

Energy stocks were higher Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.6% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was easing 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.2% to $79.98 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 0.1% to $84.36 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.1% higher at $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Hawaiian Electric Industries' (HE) Hawaiian Electric unit said Monday the lawsuit filed by the County of Maui in Hawaii over the recent deadly fires there was "factually and legally irresponsible." Hawaiian Electric Industries shares jumped 40%.

Expro Group (XPRO) shares rose 2.7% after the company said Monday it has agreed to acquire offshore services provider PRT Offshore for $106 million, including $62 million in cash and $44 million in newly issued Expro shares.

Duke Energy (DUK) said Monday it is collaborating with General Motors (GM), Ford Motor (F), and BMW of North America to launch a subscription-based residential electric vehicle charging program in North Carolina, beginning Nov. 1. Duke Energy shares were down 0.3%.

