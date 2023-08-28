Energy Sector Update for 08/28/2023: HE, SHEL, NAT

Energy stocks were higher premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up 0.3%, while the United States Oil Fund (USO) gained 0.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) climbed 2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.2% to $80 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude was almost flat at $84.46. Natural gas futures were up 5.9% to $2.69 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

In company news, Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) surged nearly 40%. The company said the cause of some of the devastating fires in Maui on Aug. 8 has not been determined, in response to a lawsuit by the County of Maui.

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) was up 1.2% after the company said it swung to Q2 earnings and revenue rose.

Shell's (SHEL) Sarawak Shell Berhad unit said Monday its Timi platform in Malaysia has started gas production. The company's shares were up 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.