Energy Sector Update for 08/26/2022: TTE, CVE, CVE,TO, PBA, PPL.TO

Energy stocks were largely lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was retreating 2.6% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $0.18 to $92.34 per barrel but North Sea Brent crude was advancing $0.38 to $99.72 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.09 lower at $9.28 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TotalEnergies (TTE) was rising fractionally, with shares of the French energy major see-sawing between small gains and losses, after saying Russian authorities have given final approval for the sale of its 49% interest in its Terneftegaz oil and gas joint venture to Russian majority partner Novatek. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cenovus (CVE) was falling 1.6%. The Canadian energy company Friday announced a cash tender plan for up to $1 billion of its senior notes maturing between 2025 to 2047 and paying a $30 premium for $1,000 in face value of the debt securities tendered by a Sept. 9 early-tender deadline. Cenovus also is offering to redeem up to $500 million of three series of longer-term notes coming due in 2037 or 2039, with the tender offer for all nine series of notes running through Sept. 23, unless extended or terminated sooner.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) slid 2.2%. The Canadian energy infrastructure firm overnight selected Cameron Goldade as to be its permanent chief financial officer after serving more than nine months as interim CFO. It also said Henry Sykes will become board chairman on Jan. 1, succeeding Randall Findlay, who is retiring after more than 15 years as a Pembina director, including the last eight years as board chairman.

