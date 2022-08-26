Energy Sector Update for 08/26/2022: HAL, PBA, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping by 0.02%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.72% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up past 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.22% at $92.72 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.50% to $99.84 per barrel and natural gas futures were more than 1% higher at $9.50 per 1 million BTU.

Halliburton Company (HAL) said it is redeeming $600 million in outstanding 3.50% senior notes due 2023 on Sept. 25. Halliburton shares were marginally lower recently.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) said late Thursday it has named Cameron Goldade as chief financial officer after he was appointed on an interim basis in the role in November 2021. Pembina Pipeline was marginally declining recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.