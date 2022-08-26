Energy Sector Update for 08/26/2022: BORR,TTE,CVE,CVE,TO,PBA,PPL.TO

Energy stocks added to their Friday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both falling 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was retreating 2.5% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.54 higher at $93.06 per barrel but North Sea Brent crude was advancing $1.53 to $100.87 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.08 to $9.30 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Borr Drilling (BORR) dropped 7.4% after Friday announcing the second close of nearly 34.7 million common shares priced at $3.60 each from its recent $275 million stock sale, which includes all of the more than 6.9 million shares available through the underwriters' overallotment option. The offshore drilling operator on August 16 closed on the sale of nearly 41.7 million shares also priced at $3.60 each.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was rising fractionally, with shares of the French energy major see-sawing between small gains and losses, after saying Russian authorities have given final approval for the sale of its 49% interest in its Terneftegaz oil and gas joint venture to Russian majority partner Novatek.

Cenovus (CVE) was falling 2.1%. The Canadian energy company Friday announced a cash tender plan for up to $1 billion of its senior notes maturing between 2025 to 2047 and paying a $30 premium for $1,000 in face value of the debt securities tendered by a Sept. 9 early-tender deadline. Cenovus also is offering to redeem up to $500 million of three series of longer-term notes coming due in 2037 or 2039, with the tender offer for all nine series of notes running through Sept. 23, unless extended or terminated sooner.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) slid 2.4%. The Canadian energy infrastructure firm overnight selected Cameron Goldade to be its permanent chief financial officer after serving more than nine months as interim CFO. It also said Henry Sykes will become board chairman on Jan. 1, succeeding Randall Findlay, who is retiring after more than 15 years as a Pembina director, including the last eight years as board chairman

