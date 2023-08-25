Energy Sector Update for 08/25/2023: HE, MPC, CVX

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.1% decline, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 0.7% to $79.57 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.9% to $84.08 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 0.6% higher at $2.53 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) shares slumped 16%. The utility said in a regulatory filing late Thursday it will suspend its quarterly dividend starting Q3 and use the funds to rebuild and restore power after the wildfires in Maui.

Marathon Petroleum's (MPC) refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, caught fire and released a flammable liquid known as naphtha, multiple media outlets reported. The shares rose 0.5%.

Unions at Chevron's (CVX) liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia have warned that a strike could cost the US energy giant billions of dollars if demands over wages and conditions were not met, Reuters reported. Chevron shares were rising 0.5%.

