News & Insights

Energy
HE

Energy Sector Update for 08/25/2023: HE, MPC, CVX

August 25, 2023 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.1% decline, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 0.7% to $79.57 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.9% to $84.08 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 0.6% higher at $2.53 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) shares slumped 16%. The utility said in a regulatory filing late Thursday it will suspend its quarterly dividend starting Q3 and use the funds to rebuild and restore power after the wildfires in Maui.

Marathon Petroleum's (MPC) refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, caught fire and released a flammable liquid known as naphtha, multiple media outlets reported. The shares rose 0.5%.

Unions at Chevron's (CVX) liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia have warned that a strike could cost the US energy giant billions of dollars if demands over wages and conditions were not met, Reuters reported. Chevron shares were rising 0.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HE
MPC
CVX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.