Energy Sector Update for 08/25/2023: EQNR, DUK, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.6%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.7% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.3% at $80.05 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude gained 1.3% to $84.41 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.2% lower at $2.49 per 1 million BTU.

Equinor (EQNR) was climbing past 2% after saying production has started at the Statfjord Ost project in the North Sea six months ahead of schedule.

Duke Energy (DUK) was slightly higher after saying an extension of its methane monitoring platform has been picked by the US government to get nearly $1 million in funding.

