Energy Sector Update for 08/25/2023: DVN, HE, MPC, CVX

Energy stocks were higher late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up by 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 1.2% to $79.96 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 1.5% to $84.62 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.7% higher at $2.54 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Devon Energy (DVN) shares rose 3.7% after Baptista Research upgraded the company to outperform from hold and raised the price target to $59.40 from $55.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) shares slumped 19%. The utility said in a regulatory filing late Thursday it will suspend its quarterly dividend starting Q3 and use the funds to rebuild and restore power after the wildfires in Maui.

Marathon Petroleum's (MPC) refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, caught fire and released naphtha, multiple media outlets reported. The shares rose 0.8%.

Unions at Chevron's (CVX) liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia have warned that a strike could cost the US energy giant billions of dollars if demands over wages and conditions weren't met, Reuters reported. Chevron shares were rising 1%.

