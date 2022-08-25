Energy Sector Update for 08/25/2022: XLE, PLUG, AMPY, HPK

Energy stocks were moderately higher ahead of Thursday's market close, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both rising by 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was up about 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 1.8% lower at $93.21 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was down 1.1% to $100.14 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.03 higher at $9.33 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Plug Power (PLUG) gained 8% after it signed an agreement to supply 10,950 tons of liquid green hydrogen per year to Amazon.com (AMZN) starting in 2025. Plug Power said the deal will help it reach its $3 billion revenue target by 2025.

Amplify Energy (AMPY) was marginally lower after saying it has reached a settlement with plaintiffs in a class action against the company and its subsidiaries over the Southern California Pipeline incident that caused a major oil spill in October last year.

HighPeak Energy (HPK) surged 13% after a regulatory filing overnight showed Chief Executive Jack Hightower acquiring 462,749 of the company's shares at $21.61 each. Hightower now controls more than 81.2 million HighPeak shares, or 76.5% of its outstanding stock.

