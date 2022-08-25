Energy Sector Update for 08/25/2022: HPK,PLUG,AMZN,OXY

Energy stocks still were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.4% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.79 lower at $94.10 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was down $0.50 to $100.72 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 higher at $9.34 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, HighPeak Energy (HPK) added almost 11% after a regulatory filing overnight showed CEO Jack Hightower this week bought 462,749 of the oil and natural gas producer's shares at $21.61 each, with Monday's private placement generating $10 million in gross proceeds for the company. Hightower now controls more than 81.2 million HighPeak shares, or 76.5% of its outstanding stock, including around 6.85 million shares from vested stock options and warrants to buy another 681,298 shares, according to the filing.

Plug Power (PLUG) gained more than 6% on Thursday after announcing a new agreement with Amazon.com (AMZN) to supply 10,950 tons of liquid hydrogen to the online retailer each year beginning in 2025. Amazon also received warrants to buy up to 16 million Plug Power shares as part of the deal, with the warrants fully vesting if it spends $2.1 billion with Plug Power over the next seven years.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was declining fractionally, reversing a 1.6% advance earlier Thursday to its highest share price since October 2018, after the energy major said its 1PointFive subsidiary will begin work in coming weeks on its first large-scale direct air capture plant in Texas. Once operational late in 2024, the plant will be able to capture up to 500,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide a year, Occidental said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.