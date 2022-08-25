Energy Sector Update for 08/25/2022: FRO, ET, SHEL, KNOP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 0.78%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.47% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.81% at $95.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 01.17% to $102.40 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.50% higher at $9.38 per 1 million BTU.

Frontline (FRO) was rallying past 3% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.21 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.12 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.20.

Energy Transfer (ET) was up more than 1% after saying its Energy Transfer LNG Export unit has struck a deal to supply Shell (SHEL) 2.1 million tonnes of LNG per annum for 20 years from its Lake Charles LNG project.

KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) reported Q2 net income of $9.9 million, compared with a loss of $10.9 million a year ago. KNOT Offshore Partners was down more than 1% recently.

