Energy Sector Update for 08/24/2023: OIG, CPG, DUK, PBR

Energy stocks were declining late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.2% softer.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was 0.3% lower, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.3% to $79.09 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.2% to $83.41 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 18 billion cubic feet in the week ended Aug. 18, slower than the 30 billion cubic feet increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 35 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1% higher at $2.52 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Orbital Infrastructure Group (OIG) shares tumbled 34% after the company said late Wednesday it and some subsidiaries are seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Texas court to allow it to pursue a sale of some parts of the business as a going concern.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) said it agreed to sell its North Dakota oil assets to a private company for $500 million in cash. Crescent Point shares were shedding 2.6%.

Duke Energy (DUK) said an extension of its methane monitoring platform has been picked by the US government to get $1 million in funding. Its shares fell 0.1%.

UBS upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) to buy from neutral and raised the price target to $17.50 from $13.10. The Brazilian oil energy's shares fell 0.2%.

