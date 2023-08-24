News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 08/24/2023: FRO, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

August 24, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) declining by 0.6%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.8% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.9%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.9% at $78.20 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude lost 0.8% to $82.58 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 2.4% lower at $2.44 per 1 million BTU.

Frontline (FRO) was climbing past 2% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.94 per diluted share, up from $0.22 a year earlier. Four of five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.82.

Shell (SHEL) has hired Goldman Sachs (GS) to explore the sale of its refining and petrochemical plants in Singapore, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing sources. Shell was declining 0.3% in premarket activity.

