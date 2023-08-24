Energy Sector Update for 08/24/2023: CPG, DUK, PBR

Energy stocks were lower Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.2% softer.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was 0.2% lower, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil at $78.85 a barrel and global benchmark Brent crude at $83.17 a barrel were both little changed after swinging between gains and losses.

US natural gas stocks rose by 18 billion cubic feet in the week ended Aug. 18, slower than the 30 billion cubic feet increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 35 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.3% higher at $2.55 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Crescent Point Energy (CPG) said it agreed to sell its North Dakota oil assets to a private company for $500 million in cash. Crescent Point shares were shedding 2.1%.

Duke Energy (DUK) said an extension of its methane monitoring platform has been picked by the US government to get $1 million in funding. Its shares fell 0.1%.

UBS upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) to buy from neutral and raised the price target to $17.50 from $13.10. The Brazilian oil energy's shares were shedding 0.1%.

