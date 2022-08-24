Energy
ZEST

Energy Sector Update for 08/24/2022: ZEST, EVTN, HMLP, GASS

Contributor
MT Newswires
Published

Energy stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.4% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was gaining $0.72 to $94.46 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday said commercial inventories fell by 3.3 million barrels during the seven days ended August 19 compared market expectations looking for a 2.5-million-barrel decline last week.

North Sea Brent crude also was rising $0.51 to $100.73 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.17 higher at $9.36 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Ecoark Holdings (ZEST) gained 5.9% after announcing plans to spin off its Banner Midstream oilfield-services subsidiary through a reverse merger with OTC-traded Enviro Technologies (EVTN), which will issue 13 million shares to Ecoark and giving it a 70% stake in its former unit. Enviro Tech shares nearly quadrupled in price.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) was 0.1% higher, overcoming a small morning decline, after the LNG floating storage and regasification company reported Q2 net income of $0.28 per unit, reversing a $0.04 per unit loss during the June quarter last year but still trailing the three-analyst consensus call expecting a $0.37 per share profit.

StealthGas (GASS) added 1%, giving back most of an early 11% advance, after reporting non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.30 per share, more than doubling its $0.13 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and topping the single-analyst estimate looking for the liquified petroleum gas shipper to earn $0.18 per share. Revenue increased just 0.3% year-over-year to $39.3 million but also beat the $36.2 million analyst's call.

