Energy Sector Update for 08/24/2022: TTE, GLNG, HMLP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were lower premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently flat, but the United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.3% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.1% at $93.83 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.3% to $100.51 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 0.06% higher at $9.257 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said Bonaparte CCS Assessment, its joint venture with Inpex and Woodside, has received a greenhouse gas storage assessment permit to evaluate block G-7-AP, a potential area for geological storage of CO2 off the Australian coast. TotalEnergies was almost 2% lower recently.

Golar LNG (GLNG) was up nearly 2% after saying it has entered into swap arrangements to hedge about 50% of its exposure to Dutch Title Transfer Facility-linked production for 2024 at a TTF price of $51.20/MMBtu.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) reported Q2 net earnings of $0.28 per diluted unit, compared with a loss of $0.04 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.37. Hoegh LNG Partners was 0.3% lower in recent market activity.

