Energy
TTE

Energy Sector Update for 08/24/2022: TTE, GLNG, HMLP, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were lower premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently flat, but the United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.3% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.1% at $93.83 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.3% to $100.51 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 0.06% higher at $9.257 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said Bonaparte CCS Assessment, its joint venture with Inpex and Woodside, has received a greenhouse gas storage assessment permit to evaluate block G-7-AP, a potential area for geological storage of CO2 off the Australian coast. TotalEnergies was almost 2% lower recently.

Golar LNG (GLNG) was up nearly 2% after saying it has entered into swap arrangements to hedge about 50% of its exposure to Dutch Title Transfer Facility-linked production for 2024 at a TTF price of $51.20/MMBtu.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) reported Q2 net earnings of $0.28 per diluted unit, compared with a loss of $0.04 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.37. Hoegh LNG Partners was 0.3% lower in recent market activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TTEGLNGHMLPXLEUSO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular