Energy Sector Update for 08/24/2022: NILE,ZEST,EVTN,HMLP,GASS

Energy stocks extended their midday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.7% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.39 higher at $95.13 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday said commercial inventories fell by 3.3 million barrels during the seven days ended Aug. 19 compared with market expectations looking for a 2.5-million-barrel decline last week.

North Sea Brent crude also was climbing $1.26 to $101.48 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.05 to $9.24 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, BitNile Holdings (NILE) gained 1.9% after saying its Ault Energy subsidiary was partnering with Fortium Holdings on an oil and gas well drilling project in Holmes County, Mississippi. The companies said they are planning to drill about 100 oil wells over the next five years as part of their collaboration, starting with BitNile's 40% owned Harry O'Neal 20-9 No. 1 well.

Ecoark Holdings (ZEST) gained 1.5% after announcing plans to spin off its Banner Midstream oilfield-services subsidiary through a reverse merger with OTC-traded Enviro Technologies (EVTN), which will issue 13 million shares to Ecoark and giving it a 70% stake in its former unit. Enviro Tech shares nearly quadrupled in price.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) shares were back at their opening price, reversing a narrow midday gain, after the LNG floating storage and regasification company reported Q2 net income of $0.28 per unit, reversing a $0.04 per unit loss during the June quarter last year but still trailing the three-analyst consensus call expecting a $0.37 per share profit.

StealthGas (GASS) added 0.3%, giving back most of an early 11% advance, after reporting non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.30 per share, more than doubling its $0.13 earnings a year ago and topping the single-analyst estimate looking for the liquified petroleum gas shipper to earn $0.18 per share. Revenue increased just 0.3% year-over-year to $39.3 million but also beat the $36.2 million analyst's call.

