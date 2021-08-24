Energy Sector Update for 08/24/2021: CVX, HES, NGL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy
Energy Sector Update for 08/24/2021:

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was recently down 0.87%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.78 at $66.42 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.90 to $69.27 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cents lower at $3.96 per 1 million BTU.

Chevron (CVX) and Hess (HES) are requiring staff working at their respective operations in the Gulf of Mexico to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19, media reports said. Chevron was slightly higher in recent trading while Hess was unchanged.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) named Linda Bridges chief financial officer, effective Sept. 30, succeeding Robert Karlovich III, who is resigning to pursue personal business interests. NGL Energy Partners was marginally lower recently.

