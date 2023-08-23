Energy Sector Update for 08/23/2023: SHEL, GS, LNG, DINO

Energy stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.3%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 5.5 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 18, following a decrease of 5.4 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.8% to $79.04 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 0.8% to $83.32 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.3% lower at $2.50 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Shell (SHEL) has hired Goldman Sachs (GS) to explore the sale of its refining and petrochemical plants in Singapore, Reuters reported Wednesday. Shell was fractionally lower.

HF Sinclair (DINO) shares fell 1.3% after it said it has agreed to buy back 1.8 million shares from REH Co., formerly known as The Sinclair Cos., for nearly $100 million at $55.14 per share.

Cheniere Energy's (LNG) Corpus Christi liquefied natural gas export plant in Texas was set to see a decline in the amount of natural gas flowing to the facility to roughly 1.5 billion cubic feet per day Wednesday from 2.1 bcfd Tuesday, a day after Tropical Storm Harold hit the state, Reuters reported Wednesday. Cheniere Energy shares were down 0.7%.

