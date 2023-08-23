Energy Sector Update for 08/23/2023: PBR, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) falling 0.9%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was almost 2% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.9%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.9% at $78.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude lost 1.8% to $82.51 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 0.2% higher at $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

Petrobras (PBR) was up more than 2% after saying it is conducting due diligence to potentially exercise its preemptive rights to buy shares in Braskem or its tag-along rights in case Novonor sells its shares in the petrochemical firm.

Chevron's (CVX) Australian unit said it will increase domestic gas production capacity at its Wheatstone Project near Onslow to 215 terajoules per day from 205 terajoules, following technical enhancements and plant modifications. Chevron was 0.8% lower in premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.