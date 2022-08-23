Energy Sector Update for 08/23/2022: PUMP,HPK,ESTE,HAL

Energy stocks eased slightly from their midday peak, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 3.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 3.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.5% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $3.38 higher at $93.74 per barrel while Brent crude was advancing $3.74 to $100.22 per barrel amid worries OPEC+ producers could cut output to stabilize recent price swings. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped $0.49 to $9.19 per 1 million BTU after briefly topping $10 per 1 million BTU this morning.

In company news, ProPetro Holding (PUMP) gained 6% after the hydraulic fracturing company agreed to pay $30 million to settle a class-action lawsuit, subject to court approval. Any amount will be paid by the company's insurance providers, it said.

HighPeak Energy (HPK) rose 8.3% after 1.23 million contingent value rights issued by the oil and natural gas producer as part of its August 2020 merger with a blank-check company expired overnight valued at $0.00 apiece, eliminating the potential dilution of existing HighPeak investors. The CVRs also stopped trading on the over-the-counter market, the company said.

Halliburton (HAL) gained 7.2% after Tuesday saying it selected three startup companies to join the Halliburton Labs business accelerator recently formed by the oilfield-services giant to advance clean-energy projects. The three companies - AW-Energy, RedShift Energy, and Renkube - will receive access to a broad range of industrial capabilities, technical expertise, and mentorships to scale their respective businesses, Halliburton said.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) added 5.8% on Tuesday after a regulatory filing overnight showed Warburg Pincus has acquired 10.6% of the oil and natural gas producer's outstanding stock through more than two dozen investment entities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.