Energy Sector Update for 08/23/2022: PUMP, INSW, APA, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) climbing past 1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down over 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.13% at $91.38 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.89% to $97.34 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 0.48% higher at $9.73 per 1 million BTU.

ProPetro Holding (PUMP) was slipping past 4% after saying it agreed to a binding term sheet to resolve a class action litigation in the US. According to the company, the agreement provides for a $30 million payment to dismiss the lawsuit and release all claims against the defendants.

International Seaways (INSW) was up more than 3% after saying it repurchased 687,740 common shares in August, at an average price of $29.08 per share, for a total cost of about $20 million.

APA Corp. (APA) was advancing by over 2% after saying it has discovered oil offshore Suriname at Baja-1 in block 53.

