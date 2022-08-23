Energy
PUMP

Energy Sector Update for 08/23/2022: PUMP, INSW, APA, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) climbing past 1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down over 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.13% at $91.38 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.89% to $97.34 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 0.48% higher at $9.73 per 1 million BTU.

ProPetro Holding (PUMP) was slipping past 4% after saying it agreed to a binding term sheet to resolve a class action litigation in the US. According to the company, the agreement provides for a $30 million payment to dismiss the lawsuit and release all claims against the defendants.

International Seaways (INSW) was up more than 3% after saying it repurchased 687,740 common shares in August, at an average price of $29.08 per share, for a total cost of about $20 million.

APA Corp. (APA) was advancing by over 2% after saying it has discovered oil offshore Suriname at Baja-1 in block 53.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PUMPINSWAPAXLEUSO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular