Energy Sector Update for 08/23/2021: KMI, CEO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by more than 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 4% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was recently up nearly 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $2.55 at $64.69 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $2.56 to $67.31 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $3.90 per 1 million BTU.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) was climbing past 1% after saying it has completed its $310 million acquisition of Kinetrex Energy.

CNOOC (CEO) said that Luda 6-2 oilfield located in Liaodong Bay of Bohai Sea has begun production ahead of schedule. CNOOC was unchanged in recent trading.

