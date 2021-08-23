Energy
KMI

Energy Sector Update for 08/23/2021: KMI, CEO, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by more than 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 4% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was recently up nearly 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $2.55 at $64.69 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $2.56 to $67.31 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $3.90 per 1 million BTU.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) was climbing past 1% after saying it has completed its $310 million acquisition of Kinetrex Energy.

CNOOC (CEO) said that Luda 6-2 oilfield located in Liaodong Bay of Bohai Sea has begun production ahead of schedule. CNOOC was unchanged in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KMI CEO XLE USO UNG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular