Energy Sector Update for 08/22/2023: SHEL, TTE, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently up 0.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.2% at $79.94 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 0.2% to $84.32 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.4% lower at $2.595 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Shell (SHEL) has three final shortlisted bidders for its UK gas-field assets in the southern North Sea, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Shell was advancing 0.2% in recent premarket activity.

Equinor (EQNR) and its partners are replacing the two gas turbines at its Statfjord C oil and gas platform with a new steam turbine. Equinor was down 0.1% pre-bell.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was slightly higher after saying it has agreed to acquire a 40% interest in a carbon dioxide storage exploration license in offshore Bergen, Norway from CapeOmega Carbon Storage.

