Energy Sector Update for 08/22/2023: SGML, LNG, CSIQ, TTE

Energy stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.5% at $80.35 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was 0.5% lower at $84.06 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.7% lower at $2.56 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Sigma Lithium (SGML) sued former Co-Chief Executive Calvyn Gardner, alleging that he stole trade secrets, Reuters reported Tuesday. The company's shares fell 2%.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) shares dropped 13% after the company lowered its 2023 revenue outlook.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) shares rose 1.7% after the company entered into a long-term liquefied natural gas sales agreement with chemical group BASF.

