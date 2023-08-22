Energy Sector Update for 08/22/2023: LNG, CSIQ, TTE

Energy stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.4% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.2% at $80.55 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was 0.5% lower at $84.03 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3% lower at $2.55 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Cheniere Energy (LNG) shares rose 1.5% after the company entered into a long-term liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement with chemical group BASF.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) shares were down past 11% after the company lowered its 2023 revenue outlook.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it has agreed to buy a 40% interest in a carbon dioxide storage exploration license in offshore Bergen, Norway, from CapeOmega Carbon Storage. TotalEnergies shares were fractionally higher.

