Energy Sector Update for 08/22/2022: USEA,PUMP,AMTX,E,TTE

Energy stocks were moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 0.5% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 1.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.54 lower at $90.23 per barrel, recovering from a morning slide as low as $86.28 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude was sliding $0.60 to $96.12 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.34 to $9.68 per 1 million BTU, touching a 14-year peak.

In company news, United Maritime (USEA) was little changed after Monday saying it has taken delivery of a 114,000-ton Aframax oil tanker, the second ship in a four-vessel, $79.5 million purchase announced last month of two of the mid-sized tankers and two specialized LR2 product tankers scheduled for delivery by the end of August and late October, respectively. The renamed M/T Bluesea is now part of an Aframax tanker pool, joining United's recently acquired M/T Parosea.

ProPetro Holding (PUMP) was edging lower this afternoon, trimming most of a 5% decline earlier Monday, after the oilfield-services company this morning announced a pair of long-term lease agreements for electric-powered fracking fleets. Delivery is expected in about 12 months, the company said without providing financial details of the transactions.

Aemetis (AMTX) fell 7.6%. The renewable fuels producer Monday said it will supply 78,400 tons of sustainable aviation fuel to British Airways' and Aer Lingus' flights from San Francisco Airport over a seven-year span starting in 2025 through a deal with the carriers' International Airlines parent company.

To the upside, Eni (E) has hanging on for a 0.2% gain, erasing a 1.2% mid-morning decline, after French partner company TotalEnergies (TTE) said they discovered natural gas at their Cronos-1 exploration well offshore Cyprus. The companies share 50% interests in the well operated by the Italian energy major, which is planning to drill another exploration well in the Block 6 concession to evaluate the best development options. TotalEnergies shares were 0.4% lower this afternoon.

