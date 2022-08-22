Energy Sector Update for 08/22/2022: PUMP, AMTX, E, TTE

Energy
Energy stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling less than 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) also was down 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 0.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $0.35 to $90.42 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $0.32 to $96.40 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.42 higher at $9.75 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ProPetro Holding (PUMP) was edging lower this afternoon, trimming a 5% decline earlier Monday, after the oilfield-services company this morning announced a pair of long-term lease agreements for electric-powered fracking fleets. Delivery is expected in about 12 months, the company said without providing financial details of the transactions.

Aemetis (AMTX) declined 2.6%. The renewable fuels producer Monday said it will supply 78,400 tons of sustainable aviation fuel to British Airways' and Aer Lingus' flights from San Francisco Airport over a seven-year span starting in 2025 through a deal with the carriers' International Airlines parent company.

Eni (E) has turned 0.5% higher, erasing a 1.2% mid-morning decline after French partner company TotalEnergies (TTE) said they discovered natural gas at their Cronos-1 exploration well offshore Cyprus. The companies share 50% interests in the well operated by the Italian energy major, which is planning to drill another exploration well in the Block 6 concession to evaluate the best development options. TotalEnergies shares were 0.2% lower this afternoon.

