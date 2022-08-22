Energy
Energy Sector Update for 08/22/2022: OXY, EQNR, NRT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 2.72% at $88.03 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 2.52% to $94.28 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5.31% higher at $9.83 per 1 million BTU.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) Chief Executive Warren Buffet is currently not expected to bid for a full takeover of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) despite recently receiving approval to buy almost 50% of the energy company's shares, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to the matter. Occidental Petroleum was recently down more than 3%.

Equinor (EQNR) was climbing past 2% after saying it bought back more than 1.24 million shares over Aug. 16-19 at an average price of almost 365.5 Norwegian kroner ($37.3) at the Oslo Stock Exchange.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) was 2% lower after saying net income for its fiscal Q3 ended July 31 more than tripled over the year-ago period, rising nearly 215% over the same quarter in 2021 to $4.3 million compared with $1.4 million during the July quarter last year.

