Energy Sector Update for 08/21/2023: ESTE, PR, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

August 21, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.8% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.9%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.6% at $81.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 0.6% to $85.33 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2% higher at $2.603 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Permian Resources (PR) and Earthstone Energy (ESTE) said they have struck a definitive agreement that will result in Permian acquiring the latter for about $4.5 billion in an all-stock deal. Earthstone Energy was rallying nearly 9% in recent premarket activity.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was up 1.7% after saying it has agreed to acquire a 26% interest in the AC-RL7 permit in Australia from PTTEP.

